Comerica Bank Increases Stock Position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $6,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TNL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Travel + Leisure news, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $99,401.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,536.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TNL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.93 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.35%.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

