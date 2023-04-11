Comerica Bank Purchases 10,316 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,316 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Hologic by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average of $75.65. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.08.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

