Comerica Bank Purchases 1,891 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Lear were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 84.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Lear by 41.9% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

Insider Activity

Lear Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEA opened at $134.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $114.67 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 56.31%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

