Comerica Bank Purchases 24,262 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,262 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $68.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.92 and a current ratio of 13.92. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.00, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $85.37.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.96 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 16.93%. Analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSGP shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.25.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

