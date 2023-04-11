Comerica Bank Purchases 457 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.68.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

