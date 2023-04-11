Comerica Bank Purchases 457 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $146.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $125.36 and a 52-week high of $169.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day moving average of $146.68.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $972.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Splunk Stock is an AI-Powered Enterprise SEIM Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.