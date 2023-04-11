Comerica Bank Purchases 4,877 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on PDCE shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

PDC Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

PDCE opened at $67.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 46.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $136,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,389,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $468,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,533,000.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock worth $1,491,455 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.