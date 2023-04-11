Comerica Bank Raises Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $6,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 159.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.26, for a total value of $493,308.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,118.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

AMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.20.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $83.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.80. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.32. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.15 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 8.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

