Comerica Bank Sells 243 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Ameren by 11,483.3% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 31,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Ameren by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Ameren by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ameren by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total transaction of $163,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,221,792 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

AEE stock opened at $90.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $99.20.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.10.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

