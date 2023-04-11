Comerica Bank Sells 3,093 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,093 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in CBRE Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 43,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average of $77.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $89.76.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

