Comerica Bank Sells 72,842 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,842 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $6,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 145,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 99,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.05. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

