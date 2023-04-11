Comerica Bank Sells 868 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 573,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 333,585 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 16,778 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $975,808.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

REXR stock opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.74 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 165.22%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

