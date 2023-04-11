Comerica Bank Sells 9,443 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vericel were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vericel by 100,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 50.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vericel by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $30.50 on Tuesday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $40.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. Vericel had a negative net margin of 10.17% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vericel from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

