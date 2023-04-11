Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 9,285 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.
Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
