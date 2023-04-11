Community Trust & Investment Co. Sells 9,285 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Community Trust & Investment Co. trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,285 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.05 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,251 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,570 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.35.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.