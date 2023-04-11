Comparing Boeing (NYSE:BA) and AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN)

AERWINS Technologies (NASDAQ:AWIN – Get Rating) and Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AERWINS Technologies and Boeing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AERWINS Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Boeing 0 6 11 0 2.65

AERWINS Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 122.22%. Boeing has a consensus price target of $223.06, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. Given AERWINS Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AERWINS Technologies is more favorable than Boeing.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A N/A Boeing -7.41% N/A -4.82%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Boeing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

AERWINS Technologies has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boeing has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.1% of AERWINS Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Boeing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Boeing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AERWINS Technologies and Boeing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AERWINS Technologies N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A Boeing $66.61 billion 1.90 -$4.94 billion ($8.29) -25.43

AERWINS Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Boeing.

Summary

AERWINS Technologies beats Boeing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AERWINS Technologies

Pono Capital Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with AERWINS Technologies Inc.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems, global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft, and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages over

