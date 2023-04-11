Comparing PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) & Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) and PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cheetah Mobile and PLAYSTUDIOS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A PLAYSTUDIOS 1 1 3 0 2.40

PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus target price of $5.10, indicating a potential upside of 30.10%. Given PLAYSTUDIOS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLAYSTUDIOS is more favorable than Cheetah Mobile.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLAYSTUDIOS has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and PLAYSTUDIOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cheetah Mobile N/A N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS -6.13% -3.56% -3.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cheetah Mobile and PLAYSTUDIOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cheetah Mobile $123.12 million 0.58 -$55.10 million N/A N/A PLAYSTUDIOS $290.31 million 1.79 -$17.78 million ($0.16) -24.50

PLAYSTUDIOS has higher revenue and earnings than Cheetah Mobile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.1% of PLAYSTUDIOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PLAYSTUDIOS beats Cheetah Mobile on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by the proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

