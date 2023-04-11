Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.05.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $598,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,509,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the period. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMPX stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $435.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Compass Therapeutics



Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

