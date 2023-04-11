Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.05.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CMPX. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.30 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
Insider Activity at Compass Therapeutics
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $33,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,021,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,712.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $81,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,471,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,161,085.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $355,300 in the last 90 days. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
CMPX stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a market capitalization of $435.19 million, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.88.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.
About Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Compass Therapeutics (CMPX)
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.