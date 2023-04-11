Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $7,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 80.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 46,088 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 481,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,169 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $99.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $78.10 and a one year high of $102.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

