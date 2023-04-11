Contrasting Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA) & Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI)

Avantax (NASDAQ:AVTA – Get Rating) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avantax and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avantax $666.50 million 1.60 $420.25 million $8.71 3.10 Mawson Infrastructure Group $84.39 million 0.48 -$52.76 million N/A N/A

Avantax has higher revenue and earnings than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Avantax has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 2.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avantax and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avantax 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avantax presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.73%. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Avantax’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Avantax is more favorable than Mawson Infrastructure Group.

Profitability

This table compares Avantax and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avantax 46.26% 15.82% 7.03% Mawson Infrastructure Group -62.18% -36.69% -20.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.3% of Avantax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Avantax shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avantax beats Mawson Infrastructure Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avantax

(Get Rating)

Avantax, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company was founded on February 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Sharon, PA.

