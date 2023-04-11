Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.10

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.10 and traded as low as C$1.69. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$1.72, with a volume of 1,294,431 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CJR.B. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.30 to C$2.10 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.96.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$337.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.