Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Position Decreased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CBRL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,628 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $118.20 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.38.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRL shares. CL King raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.