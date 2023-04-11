Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3,023.71

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,023.71 ($37.45) and traded as low as GBX 2,956 ($36.61). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,034 ($37.57), with a volume of 55,093 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,588.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,044.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,023.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.02.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

