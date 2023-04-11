Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.27.

CCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Crown Stock Down 0.2 %

CCK stock opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $124.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.08%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

