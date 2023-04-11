Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $12.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,328 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

