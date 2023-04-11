CWC Energy Services (CVE:CWC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.23

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.22. CWC Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 9,386 shares trading hands.

CWC Energy Services Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$111.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CWC Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CWC Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.