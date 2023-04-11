Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Price Performance
XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.
Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil
In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
