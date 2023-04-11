Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.30. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $79.29 and a 12-month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

