David P. Steiner Sells 1,856 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director David P. Steiner sold 1,856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.71, for a total transaction of $430,053.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $231.60 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.87.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after buying an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,448,000 after buying an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $591,124,000 after buying an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

