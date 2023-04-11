DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 14.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 789,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,376,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the third quarter worth $26,824,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in DaVita by 54.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in DaVita by 3.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 268,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,202,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA stock opened at $82.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $124.81.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

