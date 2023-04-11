Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.94

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.94 and traded as low as $48.30. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $49.03, with a volume of 11,810 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get Delek Logistics Partners alerts:

Delek Logistics Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.94.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek Logistics Partners

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,264,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,210,000 after purchasing an additional 187,444 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,290,000 after buying an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 51,308 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,446,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 15.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after buying an additional 26,425 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Delek Logistics Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek Logistics Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.