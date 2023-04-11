Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 120 ($1.49) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.13) to GBX 88 ($1.09) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Deliveroo Price Performance

DROOF opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

