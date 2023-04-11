Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.00.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 20th.

Demant A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

