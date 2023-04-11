Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WILYY shares. Danske raised Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Handelsbanken upgraded Demant A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Demant A/S Price Performance

WILYY stock opened at $18.09 on Tuesday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

