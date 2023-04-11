Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.89

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $39.89 and traded as high as $45.90. Deutsche Post shares last traded at $45.88, with a volume of 67,989 shares traded.

DPSGY has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Express, Global Forwarding & Freight, Supply Chain, eCommerce Solutions, and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers.

