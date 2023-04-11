Diamcor Mining (CVE:DMI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

Diamcor Mining Inc. (CVE:DMI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.13. Diamcor Mining shares last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 23,499 shares.

Diamcor Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.35 million, a PE ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 617.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond-based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa.

