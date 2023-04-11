Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $176.84

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $176.84 and traded as low as $164.50. Diamond Hill Investment Group shares last traded at $166.00, with a volume of 16,130 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $506.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.84.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diamond Hill Investment Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.00 per share, with a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,046. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 354.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

