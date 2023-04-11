Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 982.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.60.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $98.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.09. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.43. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $87.64 and a 1 year high of $121.17.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.88% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 13,477 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $1,538,803.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,697.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company. It operates under the Digital Banking and Payment Services segments. The Digital Banking segment focuses on consumer banking and lending products, specifically Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer banking products and services including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and deposit products.

