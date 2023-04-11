DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Holdings Raised by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in DISH Network by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 626,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of DISH Network by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.46 per share, with a total value of $1,719,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,177,360.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,877,000 over the last three months. 55.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DISH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.80. DISH Network Co. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $33.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DISH Network Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

