Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 225,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 119,271 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, with a total value of $248,917.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $152.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.76 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.