Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as low as C$6.16. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.24, with a volume of 174,295 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBM shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.46.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$543.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.
Doman Building Materials Group Dividend Announcement
About Doman Building Materials Group
Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.
See Also
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for Doman Building Materials Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doman Building Materials Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.