Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.34 and traded as low as C$6.16. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$6.24, with a volume of 174,295 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DBM shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Doman Building Materials Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$543.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.97%. Doman Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

