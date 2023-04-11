DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $5,504,670.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $5,504,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,815.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $5,543,730.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DoorDash stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $112.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 15.12% and a negative net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DoorDash by 11.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in DoorDash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on DoorDash from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

