DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Sells $5,543,730.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $5,543,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,759 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 6th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $5,504,670.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total transaction of $5,480,490.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Stanley Tang sold 93,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $5,051,760.00.

NYSE:DASH opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.01 and a beta of 1.51. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DASH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DoorDash from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in DoorDash by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

