Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $29.06

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.06 and traded as high as $30.88. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $29.86, with a volume of 164,413 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Dorchester Minerals

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.884 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.67%.

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.91 per share, for a total transaction of $216,370.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,967 shares in the company, valued at $524,449.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 71.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

