Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RDY opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1-year low of $49.59 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $631,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Stories

