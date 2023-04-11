Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

DRVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark began coverage on Driven Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Driven Brands from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Driven Brands by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,675,000 after purchasing an additional 488,919 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Driven Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,640,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,848,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Driven Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,957,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC raised its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 2,758,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,190,000 after buying an additional 101,909 shares during the last quarter. 38.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Driven Brands stock opened at $29.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.11. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $24.62 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Driven Brands had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $539.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.19 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.