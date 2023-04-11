Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 1,948 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 22,451 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services grew its position in Ingevity by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Ingevity during the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NGVT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ingevity from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Ingevity Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NGVT opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.99 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares in the company, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.