Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 4,439 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 370.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Edison International were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 980.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 975.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.84 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $73.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average is $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.80.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 184.38%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.58.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

