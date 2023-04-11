Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys New Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of H. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total value of $203,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,368.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.93, for a total transaction of $203,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock worth $8,726,994 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $109.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.04. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $70.12 and a 12 month high of $125.07.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.23. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.57.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

Featured Stories

