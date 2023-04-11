Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 11,160 Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIW. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

In related news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,679,476.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIW opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.45 and a 1-year high of $45.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 136.05%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

