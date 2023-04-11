Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $284,000 Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after buying an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total value of $297,986.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $160,255.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,878,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $297,986.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,217,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,349 shares of company stock worth $4,091,023. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $103.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.46 and a beta of 0.49. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.25 and a 52 week high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

