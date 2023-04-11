Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $379,000 in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,269 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Teradata by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Teradata by 936.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,331,000 after purchasing an additional 357,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,673,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 211,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,321.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

