Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases 5,965 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 1,599.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,338 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $954,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,115,000. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 911,189 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $39,136,000 after purchasing an additional 281,440 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $60.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.17. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $28,155.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,659,914.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.36.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

